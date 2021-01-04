Crews from Madison, Hamilton counties respond to duplex fire

Crews from Madison and Hamilton counties were called in to assist at the fire on Cardinal Circle.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Pendleton firefighters were called to a duplex fire in Summerlake Meadows off State Road 13 just before midnight Thursday.

Nobody was hurt, but the residents of the duplex are now displaced.

Crews from Madison and Hamilton counties were called in to assist at the fire on Cardinal Circle after the first engine found heavy fire at the back of the duplex.

The fire was marked under control at 12:19 a.m. Thursday, and crews noted minor smoke and water damage and heavy fire damage on the outside of the structure.