Residents displaced after fire at downtown Indianapolis apartment complex

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened at 333 Massachusetts Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several residents were displaced after a fire at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said there was a small fire in an apartment on the 10th floor at the 333 Massachusetts Avenue apartments, near East New York and North Delaware streets, around 11:30 a.m.

IFD said a working sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire but caused additional water damage throughout the building.

No injuries were reported.