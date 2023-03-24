Residents displaced after fire at downtown Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Several residents were displaced after a fire at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said there was a small fire in an apartment on the 10th floor at the 333 Massachusetts Avenue apartments, near East New York and North Delaware streets, around 11:30 a.m.
IFD said a working sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire but caused additional water damage throughout the building.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to IFD.