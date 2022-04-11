Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood

Grace Phillips said she found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes.

Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism.

A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got home Thursday night. They say more people need to know this is something happening in our communities.

"Knowing it happens everywhere, and even in a really small, nice neighborhood like this one, is disgusting and disturbing and infuriating," said Grace Phillips

"This type of stuff has to stop," said Joseph Kalwara. "It has to be out in the open, they have to know it's going on. People have to be aware that this stuff is out there and bring groups like this to task to stop this stuff. There's no excuse for it."

They said they want to make sure everyone is aware they might find similar items at their homes.