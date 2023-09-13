Residents at Anderson apartment complex want out from what they call terrible and inhumane living conditions

Residents of Bingham Square Apartments say the complex has multiple leaks and black mold in their units.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON, Ind. — Trash in the halls and mold on the walls.

That's what residents report at an apartment complex in Anderson.

Those aren't the only complaints, with one city official taking to Facebook to air residents' concerns and show some of the issues.

"I'm in a wheelchair and I have to crawl upstairs every day," said Kyle Robinson who's lived at Bingham Square Apartments in Anderson for two years.

Robinson gets just over $900 a month in social security benefits.

"This was the only place that would take me on a fixed income," Robinson explained, saying he wishes he could move, partly because of the water he says constantly running across the parking lot, Robinson believes from a broken pipe underground.

"It's inhumane that I have to cross that filthy water every day," he said.

Then there's the trash dumped behind buildings. Robinson says he used to have a dumpster right outside his apartment building. Now it's gone, making it harder for him to empty his garbage.

"You can't do this and hold a trash bag at the same time, it doesn't work," said Robinson, showing how he has to use his hands to move his wheelchair forward.

So he's left holding the bag of trash in his mouth.

Robinson's complaints are just a few that he and several residents have made to some members of Anderson's City Council

"Oh my God, you need a mask on. This is inside Bingham Square Apartments," said City Council President Rebecca Crumes in a video she recently posted to Facebook.

In the video that Crumes narrated, she showed an empty apartment with mold all across the walls and ceilings.

"It was nothing but black mold," she explained.

Across the hall in another apartment, a resident showed Crumes the wet carpet throughout his apartment because of a leak.

"You can hear water running in the wall. His carpet is sopping wet," said Crumes in the video.

"I'm not an attorney but I know this wouldn't be happening in Carmel," said Crumes.

Attorneys are involved here. According to a lawsuit filed in July, PR Bingham, LLC, the apartment complex owner, received tax breaks and close to $1 million in 2020 from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to rehab the property.

"I don't know what they did with the money," said Councilor Ollie Dixon, who doesn't believe residents saw any improvements because of it.

"This is the forgotten people. The forgotten neighborhood, and someone ought to be able to do something about it," he said.

Court documents show ARC is asking PR Bingham LLC for the money back and for the property to be sold. The lawsuit also asks the court to appoint a third party to oversee the property's management in the meantime.

The lawsuit also claims the apartments' owners owe more than half a million dollars in unpaid utility bills.

13News contacted the PR Bingham LLC. Gary Plitcha is listed as the manager out of Florida, where documents show the company is also based. Plitcha told 13News over the phone that the property was under contract to be sold next month but wouldn't say to whom.

Kyle Robinson doesn't care. He just wants out as soon as he can afford it.

"That's the hardest part," said Robinson.