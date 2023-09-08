Report: Former Madison County coroner left bills unpaid, emails unopened when he resigned

The county's interim coroner told council members the office would need thousands in new appropriations to pay the expenses

ANDERSON, Ind. — The former coroner in Madison County is accused of leaving more than $130,000 in unpaid bills when he resigned recently.

Our news partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin say that's what the interim coroner told the county council this week.

Troy Abbott is accused failing to submit coroner office bills for payment since March. He's also accused of leaving 1,800 office emails unopened.

Abbott resigned on July 31 after nearly three years of financial battles with the county council.

The interim coroner said he anticipates needing to ask the council to appropriate another $80,000 by the end of the year to pay the bills.

According to the Herald Bulletin, the county owes $96,300 for autopsies, $26,000 to the Frankton ambulance service, $9,000 for toxicology testing and $1,600 for coroner office telephone expenses.