Report: Columbus man expected to plead guilty for role in Capitol riot

Jon Schaffer's is the first guilty plea won by the federal government in the Jan. 6 uprising.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man who is a longtime member of the Oath Keepers is expected to admit to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jon Schaffer is expected to plead guilty Friday to unlawfully entering Congress and obstructing an official proceeding, sources told NBC News. It was the first guilty plea won by the federal government in connection with the riot, which occurred 100 days ago.

Schaffer surrendered to federal authorities Jan. 17.

Photos shared by the FBI show Schaffer in the middle of the mob storming the U.S. Capitol.

He's seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a tactical vest and a hat that reads "Oath Keepers lifetime member."