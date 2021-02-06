Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display at Johnson County Fairgrounds

The 'Wall That Heals' is a tribute to those who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

It's a replica of the massive Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.

Volunteers who helped assemble the memorial Wednesday are deeply committed to honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans and firefighters spent the day assembling each panel, piece by piece.



Names of the more than 58,000 Americans lost during the Vietnam War are etched in stone.



"This is about a group of guys that came before us that didn't get the respect and honor they deserve," said Sgt. First Class (Ret.) Theodore Rodgers.

And for many who survived, there were still battles ahead.

"My father was a Vietnam veteran. He came back from it, but he didn't, he wasn't my dad in a sense, Rodgers said.

Names on the memorial are listed chronologically, according to the day they died.

Bargersville, Franklin and Nineveh Fire Departments working with community volunteers to set up The Wall That Heals this morning. It's a little soggy but we know the names on this wall faced much worse conditions in Vietnam. @VVMF #thewallthatheals pic.twitter.com/iSnkQ3dsML — Bargersville Fire Department 🇺🇸 (@BCFD20) June 2, 2021

"And this is our little piece to kind of give it back to them and say thank you for what you did," said Rodgers.