One year since Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash

Rep. Walorski died Aug. 3, 2022 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Elkhart County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marked one year since the passing of Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski. She served in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Indiana's 2nd Congressional District from 2013 until her death on Aug. 3, 2022.

The congresswoman was killed when her district director, 27-year-old Zachary Potts, crashed an SUV carrying Walorski and 28-year-old Emma Thomson while speeding. The SUV was attempting to pass a truck when it slammed into an oncoming car, killing all passengers. The crash also killed the driver of the other car, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb remembered Rep. Walorski in a tweet that read:

"One year later and the magnitude of Jackie Walorski's absence is still felt daily. She was a force to reckon with and a fearless fighter for her Hoosier neighbors in northern Indiana."