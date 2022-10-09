Renters protest condition of student-leased properties in Muncie

Some tenants say apartment owners and managers are taking advantage of students and claim they're being forced to live in "unlivable" conditions.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Renters who said they are fed up with their living conditions in Muncie protested Saturday in front of the place they say is responsible.

Some tenants have accused BSU Rentals and Middletown Property of taking advantage of students and claim they're being forced to live in "unlivable" conditions with "filthy" apartments, some infested with black mold and bugs.

Others said they've suffered through weeks of power outages and feces flooding through their homes.

Now they're calling for accountability from property owners and managers.

"There has been no effort on Middletown's part to change anything," said Zeenat Tabaki, a BSU Rentals tenant. "We want improvement. We want to be in a livable house. We want the people of Muncie to be able to go home and not worry the ceiling is going to collapse on them."