Renovations to Madam Walker Legacy Center include updating historic rooftop sign

INDIANAPOLIS — The Madam Walker Legacy Center has started the process of updating its historic rooftop sign.
It's part of the building's $15 million renovation.
The center is actually replacing its sign with sheet metal painted, sized and shaped off the original drawings, so the letters have a similar look.
The installation should be complete by Tuesday.
