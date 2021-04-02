Remembrance Day for Boone County Deputy Pickett moved to June

Instead of marking Deputy Pickett's end of watch, the remembrance will honor his badge number 626 and be held on June 26.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Deputy Jacob Pickett 3rd Annual Remembrance Day supporting the Jacob Pickett Response Organization will be held in June, not March. The change in date is because of the pandemic and the Boone County fairgrounds being used for a vaccine clinic.

Instead of marking Deputy Pickett's end of watch, the remembrance will honor his badge number 626 and be held on June 26.

Pickett died in March 2018 when a suspect shot him during a police pursuit.

The incident began when Lebanon police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on a female on Yates St. Officers on the warrant detail recognized another wanted person, John D. Baldwin, Jr.

Police said Baldwin was ordered to stop but he and two other people got into a car and fled. A short pursuit ensued and officers were joined by assisting deputies from the Boone County sheriff’s department.

The car, driven by Baldwin, Jr., stopped on Indian Springs Rd. and all three occupants ran. Police say it was during the foot pursuit that Deputy Pickett was shot.

Anthony Baumgardt — who pulled the trigger — and John Austin Ball — who provided Baumgardt with the gun — pleaded guilty in 2019. Baumgardt was sentenced to life in prison without parole, in exchange for the state dropping the death penalty. Ball was sentenced to 48 years.