Remembering Schuyler Bradley: ‘To have known him is to have loved him’

Family and friends gathered at Cathedral High School to remember the 19 year old who was shot and killed in Alabama.

INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends gathered Saturday at Cathedral High School to remember 19-year-old Schuyler Bradley who was shot and killed last week in Alabama.

Bradley was an Indiana University sophomore and member of the Acacia Fraternity. He was a former student and athlete at Cathedral High School before graduating from Carmel High School.

His obituary reads, “To have known him is to have loved him.”

It’s that kind of love that filled a whole gymnasium.

“He loved in an aggressive sort of way. He would do anything for his boys or for his family,” one friend said.

Another childhood friend saying, “I will never forget you. I love you so much. You meant everything to me.”

Many of the special moments people shared with Bradley have now sadly become precious memories.

“When it came time for us to play in the JV games, we got to lead that together and we were the leaders of that team. I am forever thankful for those memories,” said one of his former teammates.

Bradley and his family are a huge part of the Cathedral High School community. His service took place on the same court he once played on.

“This is home. This where you feel safe,” said Howard Fogel, coach and teacher at Cathedral High School.

Fogel also served as the master of ceremony for Schuyler’s service. He said he hopes Schuyler’s big heart and leadership will continue to live on.

“If we can just love each other a little more and take care of each other a little more, that would be the best legacy ever,” Fogel said.

Bradley played many roles in life but being a brother to his sister and two brothers was always his favorite.

“He was always there for me when I needed him. He would always ask to take me somewhere and I would go. I remember when I caught my first fish ever and he was there hyping me up and taking videos,” his youngest brother, Dana Hyde said.

For his oldest brother Ghiche, Bradley was always by his side. They did everything together.

“We taught each other how to throw a football and a punch. How to ride a bike without hands. How to put a pizza in the oven without burning our house down,” he said.

It is a bond that only brothers could understand.

“I love you my little brother and I pray that your face is the first I see when it is time for us to meet again,” he said.