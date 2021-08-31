Remains identified as missing Greenwood woman

Kathryn Cole, 44, was reported missing in September of 2020.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's office have identified remains found in a wooded area near Fry Road in July.

Coroner Mike Pruitt said the remains have been identified as 44-year-old Kathryn Cole of Greenwood.

Cole was reported missing to Greenwood police on Sept. 29, 2020.

According to Pruitt, a cause of death could not be determined but foul play is not suspected.

The University of Indianapolis Human Remains Identification Team and Cadaver K-9s from Indiana Task Force 1 assisted in the recovery of the remains.

If anyone has additional information that would further assist Greenwood Police and the Johnson County Coroner's Office, please contact Greenwood police at (317) 887-5619.