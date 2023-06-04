Relief centers open in Sullivan, Whiteland to aid storm victims

Officials said the one-stop shops aim to make rebuilding less of a hassle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is asking to speed up help for people affected by a recent tornado outbreak.

The governor said he sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to act quickly in sending federal assistance.

More than 20 tornadoes touched down around Indiana last Friday. Five people died and hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

Now there are places in Sullivan and Johnson counties set up just to help Hoosiers get back on their feet.

Relief centers opened Whiteland - at the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation Administration Building - and at the Sullivan City Hall.

"If you can imagine trying to recover from a tornado like this, all your personal belongings are gone. You don't know where to start," said David Hosick, Indiana Department of Homeland Security public affairs director.

Hosick said the services being offered at the centers are a big part of helping people move forward.

"These things will help them rebuild their lives," Hosick said. "The first part of recovery is getting the necessary resources you need to start building your life up again, like drivers licenses, birth certificates. If you're looking to file claims, you have to have proof of insurance."

Neil Brown took advantage of the opportunity in Sullivan. He and his wife hid in the bathroom while the tornado destroyed their home.

"Just seeing everything a mess and gone is hard to see," he said.

But this new one-stop shop aims to make rebuilding less of a hassle.

"It made it easier that it's all in one step so we can come in and get done and go on so we can get the house cleaned up and gone," said Brown.

It's why Hosick believes this is more than a service, but also providing hope.

"It's a tragic event. It's a very emotional time and the ability for people to step up and tell you, 'I'm here to help,' it means a lot to these folks and as a state, that's what we are here to do," he said.

Disaster debris collection sites open

On Thursday, the Johnson County Recycling District announced disaster debris collection sites had opened.

Items can be brought to one of two locations, the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Franklin and 2959 S Emerson Ave, Whiteland

Officials said the sites would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through at least April 15.

Materials must be separated into bins by type, such as:

General refuse, including trash, white goods, etc.

Refrigerators, dishwashers and other household appliances including those containing freon.

Metals and household hazardous waste, such as oil, gas, pesticides, pool chemicals and paint.

Electronics of all kinds.

Clean yard waste, including non-treated wood, shrubs and limbs, but no tree stumps.

The sites are available to Johnson County residents. No contractors.