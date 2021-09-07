Registration opens for 500 Festival Mini Mini Kids Run

The event gives kids an experience like the annual mini-marathon.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to get your little ones to the starting line.

You can register your child for the 500 Festival Mini Mini Kids Run.

It's Sunday, August 29th.

It gives kids an experience like the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

They have entertainment on the course, a massive cheering section, photo ops and a medal.

The event is back in person this year, but you still have the option to compete virtually.

It's open to kids from ages 5 to 12 and registration is only $15.

