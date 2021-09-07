Registration opens for 500 Festival Mini Mini Kids Run

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to get your little ones to the starting line.
You can register your child for the 500 Festival Mini Mini Kids Run.
It's Sunday, August 29th.
It gives kids an experience like the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.
They have entertainment on the course, a massive cheering section, photo ops and a medal.
The event is back in person this year, but you still have the option to compete virtually.
It's open to kids from ages 5 to 12 and registration is only $15.
What other people are reading:
- Olympics organizers keep tradition of giving athletes condoms, but only as they leave Tokyo
- She had life-threatening scoliosis. Now, she's a US Olympian in a new sport.
- Here is what we know about the suspect in the killing of a Terre Haute officer
- Cleveland haunted house restaurant announces opening day