Red Cross facing historically low blood supply, hosting central Indiana drives

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a big need in central Indiana for blood donations. The American Red Cross said blood supply is at historically low levels and it's endangering patients' care.

The Red Cross is hosting blood drives across central Indiana to help with the need. Those who donate between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 will get a free Red Cross T-shirt.

Here is the list of upcoming blood drives:

Dec. 29 - 1-6 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 719 Fifth St., Columbus Boone County: Dec. 18 - 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6201 Veterans Drive, Whitestown

Dec. 18 - 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6201 Veterans Drive, Whitestown Delaware County: Dec. 21 - 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Open Door Health Services, 333 S. Madison St., Muncie Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mitchell Early Childhood & Family center, 2809 W. Purdue Ave., Muncie

Hamilton County: Dec. 19 - noon-5 p.m. at Fishers YMCA, 9012 E. 126th St., Fishers Dec. 20 - 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Village Park Plaza, 2107 E. Greyhound Pass, Carmel Dec. 28 - 2-7 p.m. at Billericay Park Multi-Purpose Community Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers

Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive, Brownsburg Johnson County: Dec. 21 - 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Johnson County Library White River Branch, 1664 Library Blvd., Greenwood Dec. 27 - 2-6 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Franklin Branch, 401 State St., Franklin Dec. 28 - noon-4 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Trafalgar Branch, 424 S. Tower St., Trafalgar

Madison County: Dec. 17 - 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson Dec. 20 - 1-6 p.m. at Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 West 700 South, Pendleton

Marion County: Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis Dec. 23 - 10:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis Dec. 27 - noon-5 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis Dec. 29 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis Dec. 30 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at IU health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis Dec. 30 - noon-5 p.m. at North Willow Farms, 1635 Brewster Road, Indianapolis

Monroe County: Dec. 17 - 2-7 p.m. at The Mill, 642 n. Madison St., Bloomington Dec. 22 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Little Union Baptist Church, 5511 N. Brummetts Creek Road, Bloomington Dec. 29 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington

Dec. 17 - 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Owen County Fairgrounds, 364 S. East St., Spencer Wayne County: Dec. 21 - noon-5 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main St.