Red Cross facing historically low blood supply, hosting central Indiana drives

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a big need in central Indiana for blood donations. The American Red Cross said blood supply is at historically low levels and it's endangering patients' care.
The Red Cross is hosting blood drives across central Indiana to help with the need. Those who donate between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 will get a free Red Cross T-shirt.
Here is the list of upcoming blood drives:
- Bartholomew County: Dec. 29 - 1-6 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 719 Fifth St., Columbus
- Boone County: Dec. 18 - 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6201 Veterans Drive, Whitestown
- Delaware County:
- Dec. 21 - 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Open Door Health Services, 333 S. Madison St., Muncie
- Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mitchell Early Childhood & Family center, 2809 W. Purdue Ave., Muncie
- Hamilton County:
- Dec. 19 - noon-5 p.m. at Fishers YMCA, 9012 E. 126th St., Fishers
- Dec. 20 - 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Village Park Plaza, 2107 E. Greyhound Pass, Carmel
- Dec. 28 - 2-7 p.m. at Billericay Park Multi-Purpose Community Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers
- Hancock County: Dec. 27 - 1-6 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield
- Hendricks County: Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive, Brownsburg
- Johnson County:
- Dec. 21 - 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Johnson County Library White River Branch, 1664 Library Blvd., Greenwood
- Dec. 27 - 2-6 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Franklin Branch, 401 State St., Franklin
- Dec. 28 - noon-4 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Trafalgar Branch, 424 S. Tower St., Trafalgar
- Madison County:
- Dec. 17 - 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson
- Dec. 20 - 1-6 p.m. at Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 West 700 South, Pendleton
- Marion County:
- Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis
- Dec. 23 - 10:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis
- Dec. 27 - noon-5 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis
- Dec. 29 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis
- Dec. 30 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at IU health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis
- Dec. 30 - noon-5 p.m. at North Willow Farms, 1635 Brewster Road, Indianapolis
- Monroe County:
- Dec. 17 - 2-7 p.m. at The Mill, 642 n. Madison St., Bloomington
- Dec. 22 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington
- Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Little Union Baptist Church, 5511 N. Brummetts Creek Road, Bloomington
- Dec. 29 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington
- Owen County: Dec. 17 - 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Owen County Fairgrounds, 364 S. East St., Spencer
- Wayne County: Dec. 21 - noon-5 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main St.
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1800-RED-CROSS. There is no waiting period necessary after receiving a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. As long as donors have no symptoms, it is safe to donate.