Group to put grant money toward mental health for young inmates reentering society

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, the City of Indianapolis got $140,000 specifically for mental health from the American Rescue Plan.

Five different groups that work with people who could be involved in violence are getting the money.

For 15 years, RecycleForce has been living up to its mission of "creating a cleaner environment and a stronger workforce." Now Recycle Force's future reinforced its mission with a $70,000 grant.

The money is a companion grant from the city allowing RecycleForce to help reduce violence by expanding its mental health services.

"Attacking the violence reduction issues in our community is the most important thing we can do. Prison and jail is stressful. When you go to prison and jail, you've had your brain changed. We've done a good job locking people up. We've done less of a job bringing people home," said RecycleForce President Gregg Keesling.

The grant will help fund RecycleForce's Young Adult Re-entry Program by allowing it to staff two counselors four days a week. That onsite assistance allows employees like Leshanna Watson, who is transgender, adjust to life outside of prison.

"It's just a struggle in life when you get out of prison, it's hard. I've done an 11-year bid. It's very hard. Being in a male prison, it's even harder. You have a lot of back flashes," said Watson.

Calvin Houston manages the program and appreciates the city investing in mental health needs.

"Mental health is a serious issue. There's been times where law enforcement doesn't know how to treat it, and they just lock people up. Now they're looking into it and seeing that it's an actual issue. For us to be able to assist people with this issue, I think it's a great opportunity," said Houston.

RecycleForce values mental health services so much they are actually going to pay their employees to take advantage of these services.