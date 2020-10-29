Record-setting Hoosier pilot dies at 90

Sid Kubesch had set the supersonic flight record in 1963.

PERU, Ind. — A local pilot who became famous for a record-breaking flight decades ago has died.

Sid Kubesch was 90.

Kubesch set the supersonic flight record back in 1963. The story appeared on the front page of the Kokomo Tribune when it happened. The same publication has announced that Kubesch died Monday at his Miami County farm.

He was celebrated after the record-shattering flight from Tokyo to London. Kubesh and wife wife Joey made a trip to New York to be on several TV shows.

The flight wasn't just a big deal because of its record-setting achievement. It also served as a public display of America's strength during the Cold War.