Reaction to Postmaster Generals announcement to suspend changes until after the election

Louis Dejoy said he's suspending several cost-cutting measures until after the election.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Postmaster General is reversing course. Louis Dejoy said he's suspending several cost-cutting measures until after the election.

His decision comes after people voiced concerns, saying DeJoy was trying to hurt the upcoming election, with so many more people planning to vote by mail.

An estimated 138 million Americans voted in the 2016 presidential election, roughly a quarter via mail-in ballots. This year's number is expected to double or even triple because of the pandemic. That's prompted President Trump and others to question whether the post office is up to the task and if ballots will be delivered on time.

"I think that's a crazy response," said Don Packwood, general secretary/treasurer of the Indianapolis chapter of the American Postal Workers Union.

He points to Christmas time, when the Post Office office delivers 1.3 billion holiday cards, and that's not counting all the packages.

"Right now it seems like the higher ups are trying to delay mail or instill fear in people, I would guess so that they would not go out and vote," said Greg Jones, president of the APWU.

Jones said that's happening by removing some collection boxes and mail sorting equipment, and cutting overtime. But as we talked, the breaking news alert came announcing DeJoy was suspending changes to the postal service to avoid any impact on election mail.

DeJoy said no post offices would close, nor would the hours of operation change. DeJoy also said collection boxes would not be removed, all mail processing facilities would remain open and that overtime would be approved as needed.

"I would be happy with that decision," Packwood said. "They're suspending all the things they were going to do that would have curtailed the mail."

But Jones expressed reservations.

"Saying and doing...it's two different things. We have to see what happens," he said.

As for concerns about the security of mail-in ballots?