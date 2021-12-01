Police searching for 72-year-old man from northern Indiana

DYER, Ind. — Indiana State Police has declared a statewide Silver Alert for a 72-year-old missing from northern Indiana.
Raul Hernandez is a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall and 176 pounds, according to police. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with Indiana license plate 460REW.
He was last seen Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Dyer, Indiana, about 150 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger. He may also require medical attention.
Anyone with information about his location should call 911 or the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-000.