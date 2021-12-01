Police searching for 72-year-old man from northern Indiana

Raul Hernandez was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 8 a.m.

DYER, Ind. — Indiana State Police has declared a statewide Silver Alert for a 72-year-old missing from northern Indiana.

Raul Hernandez is a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall and 176 pounds, according to police. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with Indiana license plate 460REW.

He was last seen Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Dyer, Indiana, about 150 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger. He may also require medical attention.