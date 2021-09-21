Rare 1898 Indiana locomotive brought to Indianapolis for preservation

INDIANAPOLIS — A rare General Electric locomotive from 1898 has a new home in Indianapolis. The nonprofit Hoosier Heartland Trolley Company received the donation.
It came from the family of the late David W. Peat — an Indianapolis native, electrical engineer and historian. At one time, it was the oldest-known operating electric locomotive in preservation.
"Preserving Singer No. 1 as part of the collection will allow future visitors to understand the evolution of electric railways in Indiana - from mule-drawn cars of the 1860s to streetcars of the 1950s," said Cameron Nichols, HHTC vice president. "Singer played a pivotal role in South Bend’s development, and is integral to interpreting the role electric railroads played in positively impacting the lives of Hoosiers."
The organization is asking for donations to help cover the costs of transporting the locomotive. Those interested can donate by clicking here.