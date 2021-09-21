Rare 1898 Indiana locomotive brought to Indianapolis for preservation

At one time, it was the oldest-known operating electric locomotive in preservation.

INDIANAPOLIS — A rare General Electric locomotive from 1898 has a new home in Indianapolis. The nonprofit Hoosier Heartland Trolley Company received the donation.

It came from the family of the late David W. Peat — an Indianapolis native, electrical engineer and historian. At one time, it was the oldest-known operating electric locomotive in preservation.

"Preserving Singer No. 1 as part of the collection will allow future visitors to understand the evolution of electric railways in Indiana - from mule-drawn cars of the 1860s to streetcars of the 1950s," said Cameron Nichols, HHTC vice president. "Singer played a pivotal role in South Bend’s development, and is integral to interpreting the role electric railroads played in positively impacting the lives of Hoosiers."