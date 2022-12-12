'Random Act of Christmas Kindness' group surprises 47 restaurant workers in Mooresville

Sunday night, RACK gave gift cards to 47 restaurant workers and chose two employees, Paula Minor and Mary Starkey, to receive additional gifts, including cash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Sunday was a special night in Morgan County as the Random Act of Christmas Kindness (RACK) group surprised dozens of employees with gifts at a restaurant in Mooresville.

Sandy Cribbs started this tradition 16 years ago.

"Years ago, I was a single parent of two littles. Trying to get on my feet, I had signed up for Christmas help," said Cribbs.

WTHR's Rich Nye and his church friends stepped up to help.

"They filled up the bottom of my Christmas tree with gifts and sang a Christmas song. I was so thankful. Someday, I want to give back," said Cribbs.

Cribbs inspired others, including friend Rosie O'Brien, to join a group called Random Act of Christmas Kindness.

The group annually invites people to Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville. Santa shows up. They have dinner, play games and secretly gather donations. The group typically chooses one restaurant server and surprises them with cash and gifts.

"God knows who needs our love and who needs faith in humanity. This is why I have done this for 16 years," said Cribbs.

Sunday night, RACK gave gift cards to 47 restaurant workers at the restaurant. The group also chose two employees to receive additional gifts, including cash.

Mary Starkey and Paula Minor both battled cancer and Paula works two jobs. They were the employees selected to receive additional gifts.

Cribbs is paying the Christmas spirit forward because she was touched by kindness 16 years ago. Now, 47 restaurant workers are feeling the kindness and love during Christmas.