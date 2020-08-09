Daniels has been crowdfunding the tips for hardworking servers and amounts only went up after posting his first video.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Justin Daniels says he got the idea while scrolling through his TikTok feed, where a woman was leaving enormous tips for her restaurant workers.

“The whole COVID thing has just put a lot of stress on people with their bills and being laid off,” Daniels said. “So it was like, I might as well give it a shot.”

For the past few weeks Daniels, who lives in Randolph County, has been doing the same and going to restaurants in eastern Indiana with a surprise.

His first trip was to an ice cream shop where he left $125 for the girls behind the counter.

Daniels has been crowdfunding the tips for hardworking servers and amounts only went up after posting his first video. He raised $158 for a waitress at Denny’s, then $300 for a man working at Texas Roadhouse.

Most recently, he stopped at a Waffle House.

“When we walked in there was just a cook and a waiter. So I called both of them over to our table and we gave them $275,” Daniels said.

He’s asking people to reach him on social media to donate and keep the momentum going and is thinking even bigger.