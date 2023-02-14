Randolph County crash kills teen, injures twin sister

Police in Randolph County are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash that killed a Losantville teen and seriously injured her twin sister.
Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner told 13News it happened around 3:45 p.m. on County Road 1100 West north of County Road 700 South.
According to Moystner, a preliminary investigation indicated a car was going north on CR 1100 West when it went left of center. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to partially leave the road. The driver then overcorrected to the left and lost control of the vehicle, going off the road and rolling several times before coming to rest in a field.
A passenger, 17-year-old Ashtynn Shook, was ejected from the car during the accident. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, Chloe Shook, received multiple injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a Ft. Wayne hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.