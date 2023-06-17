Event security remains priority after violent weekend in Indianapolis

Leaders are strategizing ways to keep attendees safe from gun violence as several organizations prep for summertime events.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent stretch one week ago is still fresh in people's minds.

This weekend is going to be a busy one with multiple festivals and events.

It's putting security front and center.

The Madame Walker Legacy Center started the holiday weekend off right with its lineup of signature Legacy Fest Charity Events.

Besides a Gladys Knight concert, the theater has a lot planned, including a block party on Saturday and Sunday and a brunch on Sunday.

The president of the center, Kristian Stricklen, said this event is all about uplifting Walker's legacy and the community.

"Events like this bring our community together. The Walker is a staple not just in the Avenue, but the community," said Stricklen.

Stricklen said the support for this event and all the other ones happening this weekend means a lot.

"It's so important to support our local events. There are a lot of non-profit organizations that are doing so much to have a great impact on the community. We are happy to be a part of that," said Stricklen.

The Talbot Street Art Fair is also continuing its years-long tradition. This year, they have more than 200 artists from across the nation.

The vice president of the fair, Bethany Glazier, said this is more than just an art fair.

"It gives the opportunity for our youth to grow up in art and see there is a future and career path for them. The arts are critical for the development for our culture," said Glazier.

Public safety is also at the center of these events. Glazier said it was an important partnership.

"They do all the heavy lifting and take care of any situation that comes up and takes care of any issue. We love our relationship with them" said Glazier.

Crews were also finishing up setting up for the Wonderroad Festival at Garfield Park - a two-day festival with a full lineup of bands for fans.

Also, for the first time, the city of Indianapolis has enacted its new gun-free zone policy which will be in effect at the festival.