Rally in support of Asian American community set for Thursday in Columbus

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at Columbus City Hall.

COLUMBUS, Ind — The ripple effects from the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus.

Joy Basa-King and Linda Shi are with the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. They said the rise in anti-Asian hate is scary.

"I have changed my habits. I'm more careful when I venture out at night," said Basa-King.

"I always think this kind of incident couldn't happen in beautiful towns like Bloomington or Columbus or any of the small cities we live in and we love, but this is happening next door," said Shi.

Police said Billie Davis stabbed the student multiple times in the face while she waited to get off a Bloomington bus.

"It really hit us very deep in our hearts because that could be any of us," Basa-King said. "It could be our kids and our family. I think most of all what it has done is made us feel as if we were dehumanized."

As sign of unity the Asian American community and their allies, the group will host a rally in Columbus to show support for that student and all victims of Asian hate.

"We are human, we are just like anybody. Like our neighbors, we have life, we have kids, we have families, we have work. We struggle with the same thing," said Shi.

Things that should unite us, not divide us.

"There are more similarities between us as people. There might be some differences. The differences enrich our lives for each other and also the community for which we live," said Basa-King