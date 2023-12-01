Raising Cane's opening 2nd Indy-area location next month; hiring for 100 jobs

The new restaurant will be located on Campus Parkway in Noblesville.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — More chicken fingers are coming to central Indiana.

Raising Cane's announced Wednesday it is set to open its second restaurant in the area late next month. The new location at 13020 Campus Parkway in Noblesville will join the chain's Avon restaurant.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a Jan. 2023 story by WXIA-TV in Atlanta.)

The chicken finger restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and for a late-night bite. The Avon location is open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The company is looking to hire 100 crew members ahead of the late-March grand opening in Noblesville. Positions range from crew, which starts at $15 to $16.50 per hour, to management-level jobs.