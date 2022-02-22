Raffle for six rare bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery bourbon to benefit Make-A-Wish, CHAMP Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Make-A-Wish and CHAMP Camp are teaming up to raffle off six rare bottles of bourbon from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery.
Tickets are on sale now online for $100 each, and proceeds will benefit both organizations.
CHAMP Camp will use the proceeds to build a wheelchair-accessible treehouse for campers at Bradford Woods. CHAMP Camp provides a summer camp experience for children and adolescents with tracheostomies and those who require technological respiratory assistance.
One winner will receive the following:
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year
- Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year
- Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 year
Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, with a drawing no later than Saturday, June 18, 2022.
To get tickets and learn more, click here.