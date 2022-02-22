Raffle for six rare bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery bourbon to benefit Make-A-Wish, CHAMP Camp

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, with a drawing no later than Saturday, June 18, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Make-A-Wish and CHAMP Camp are teaming up to raffle off six rare bottles of bourbon from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery.

Tickets are on sale now online for $100 each, and proceeds will benefit both organizations.

CHAMP Camp will use the proceeds to build a wheelchair-accessible treehouse for campers at Bradford Woods. CHAMP Camp provides a summer camp experience for children and adolescents with tracheostomies and those who require technological respiratory assistance.

One winner will receive the following:

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 year

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, with a drawing no later than Saturday, June 18, 2022.