Raffle for six rare bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery bourbon to benefit Make-A-Wish, CHAMP Camp

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, with a drawing no later than Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Credit: CHAMP Camp
Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery bourbon raffle to benefit Make-A-Wish, CHAMP Camp.

INDIANAPOLIS — Make-A-Wish and CHAMP Camp are teaming up to raffle off six rare bottles of bourbon from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery.

Tickets are on sale now online for $100 each, and proceeds will benefit both organizations.

CHAMP Camp will use the proceeds to build a wheelchair-accessible treehouse for campers at Bradford Woods. CHAMP Camp provides a summer camp experience for children and adolescents with tracheostomies and those who require technological respiratory assistance.

One winner will receive the following: 

  • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year 
  • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year 
  • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year 
  • Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year 
  • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year 
  • Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 year

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, with a drawing no later than Saturday, June 18, 2022.

To get tickets and learn more, click here.

