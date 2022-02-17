The animal caused chaos on campus while students were eating dinner.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University students eating in a dining hall were shocked Wednesday night when a raccoon crashed through the ceiling.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports the animal caused chaos at the 459 dining hall on campus while students were eating dinner.

Several videos shared on social media show people standing on chairs and tables as staff tried to catch the raccoon. One video showed staff trying to use a broom and trash can to catch the animal, but were unsuccessful.

“Everyone is standing up and looking around for it. I went and still got my food because I thought that it was fake,” LSU freshman Danielle Gipson told LSU Reville, the university’s student-run newspaper. “The raccoon then ran underneath my table and I immediately got on top of the chair.”

The newspaper reports that Animal Control was called to the dining hall and was able to safely capture the raccoon.

🦝 Raccoon on the loose!

A raccoon was seen dining in the 459 tonight during its hours of normal operation. TikTok user adrianne.bajon captured the video and shared it to the platform. See below: pic.twitter.com/kMbLSlQK0s — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) February 17, 2022