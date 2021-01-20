Quick-thinking teacher helps student escape house fire

Teacher Kenneth Weaver had agreed to step in for a fellow teacher for a few minutes, but he wasn't expecting to have to go into full fire safety mode.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanks to the quick actions of a teacher, a child was able to make it out of a house fire safely.

Saint Anthony Catholic School PE teacher Kenneth Weaver had agreed to step in for a fellow teacher for a few minutes, but he wasn't expecting to have to go into full fire safety mode.

While working on a virtual class session, one of the students told Weaver that he needed to go because his house was on fire, according to Wayne Township Fire officials.

The 10-year-old boy showed Weaver the fire by pointing his computer camera at it.

Weaver quickly told the boy to make sure everyone was out of the house and to call 911 to report the fire. Weaver also called 911 to make sure firefighters were on the way.

The call went to dispatch at 11:49 a.m. and the Wayne Township Fire Department unit responded to the scene on Woodrow Avenue and reported a working house fire at 11:53 a.m.

Fire crews searched the residence and had the fire under control within a few minutes.

Both children that were inside the home were evaluated on the scene by medic crews and were released to their parents.