Query's community service continues, even from a hospital bed

The well-known Indy sportscaster is recovering from a heart attack.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native Jake Query is in a hospital recovering from a very recent health scare.

The popular Indianapolis sportscaster is opening up about his heart attack and still trying to help local children.

His best friend drove him to Community North Hospital after Jake suspected he was having a heart attack.

Query, 48, is known citywide for his community service and helping others, and that spirit continues even from his hospital bed.

"I presumably have a lot of life in front of me, but I have had a lot of great experiences up to this point. There are young people in this city that are just starting out that may not get those benefits," Query said.