Queen of Free: Inexpensive ways to get more sleep at night

Tips include flipping your mattress, keeping a cooler temperature, getting new pillows, turning off overhead lights and removing your phone from the bedroom.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hit the pause button if you are looking for a new mattress to help you get better sleep at night.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some inexpensive ways on 13Sunrise and in her blog this week to try to get more sleep before making a big purchase.

Among the strategies Lowe suggested are:

Flipping your mattress

Keeping a cooler room temperature

Getting new pillows

Turning off overhead lights

Removing your phone from the bedroom

Cleaning your room