Queen of Free: Inexpensive ways to get more sleep at night

INDIANAPOLIS — Hit the pause button if you are looking for a new mattress to help you get better sleep at night.
Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some inexpensive ways on 13Sunrise and in her blog this week to try to get more sleep before making a big purchase.
Among the strategies Lowe suggested are:
- Flipping your mattress
- Keeping a cooler room temperature
- Getting new pillows
- Turning off overhead lights
- Removing your phone from the bedroom
- Cleaning your room
Watch Lowe's full 13Sunrise segment with WTHR's Gina Glaros in the video player.