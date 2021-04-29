Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Putnam County EMS

It's the 56th baby box in Indiana and the 65th in the United States.

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Indiana is getting another Safe Haven Baby Box to allow new parents the opportunity to anonymously drop off newborn babies if they cannot take proper care of them.

The state's 56th baby box will be unveiled at Putnam County EMS Tuesday, May 4. It will be the 65th Safe Haven Baby Box in the country.

Putnam County EMS is located at 513 S. Bloomington St. in Greencastle, Indiana.

The box will go live and be available for public use after the unveiling and blessing of the box, which will happen at 10 a.m.

Kevin Petty of Petty Home Projects, Bill Mentgen of Energy Conservation Solutions, and Gary of S5 Security Solutions, all contributed donations to make the baby box possible.