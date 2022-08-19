Putnam County deputy minorly injured in crash

Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol near North Jackson and Frazier streets in Greencastle when he was hit.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — A Putnam County deputy was injured when his SUV was hit by a semi Friday.

Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol near North Jackson and Frazier streets in Greencastle, when a semi and pickup truck collided in the northbound lane of North Jackson Street.

The collision sent the semi and pickup across the centerline right into Patrick's SUV in the southbound lane. The 20,000-pound semi went into the side of the deputy's SUV, pushing it off the road and pinning it to a tree.

Fortunately, Patrick only suffered minor injuries and was freed from the SUV by Greencastle firefighters.

The crash is under investigation.