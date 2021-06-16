2 killed, infant injured in Putnam County crash

The Putnam County sheriff said both drivers were killed, and an infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children for their injuries.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Putnam County officials are investigating a deadly crash that also sent an infant to the hospital.

The head-on collision happened Tuesday on East State Road 42.

According to the Putnam County sheriff, a young mother and an elderly individual died in the crash. The sheriff said an infant was badly injured in the crash and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children for their injuries.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the two victims. We also pray for the child. We ask that you do the same," said the sheriff in a Facebook post.

Putnam County is roughly 45 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.