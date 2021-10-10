Bull on the loose shuts down part of Putnam County interstate

Deputies and two assisting drivers were able to get the bull back to its pasture Saturday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — "Betcha don't see that call too often in New York or Los Angeles," Putnam County Cpl. Scott Ducker wrote on Facebook Saturday.

Putnam County deputies shut down part of an interstate Saturday to retrieve a bull that escaped its pasture.

Prior to the deputies' arrival, Ducker said two drivers stopped and were able to get the bull off the interstate and onto the side of the road before anything bad happened.

Ducker said the assisting drivers, who grew up on a farm, and Sgt. Anthony Brown knew how to handle the situation while Ducker provided moral support and slowed oncoming traffic.

An hour later, deputies and the assisting drivers were able to get the bull back to its pasture.

"No charges at this time for the bull," Ducker wrote on Facebook. "Have a great weekend Putnam County. Please try to keep your cows from escaping."

Putnam County is roughly 45 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.