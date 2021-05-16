Purdue University president rolls up to commencement on 'couch cart'

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels made an unforgettable entrance at the university's spring commencement Saturday.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Indiana governor and current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels rolled up to spring commencement Saturday in Purdue's infamous "couch cart."

Daniels was picked up by Nathan Peercy from Cupertino, California, who graduated Saturday from the College of Science. Together they rode the "couch cart," that some students created and built, into Ross-Aide Stadium where Purdue's spring commencement was being held.

They went through Ross-Aide Stadium and rode the couch right up to the podium on the 50-yard line.

Saturday was Purdue's first in-person commencement ceremony since the pandemic began. There were 4,679 undergraduate candidates, 213 professional candidates and 612 master’s candidates who attended the ceremony.