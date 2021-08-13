Purdue renames dorms in honor of sisters who paved way for Black students to live on campus

Frieda and Winifred Parker were the first African Americans to live in an on-campus residence hall in 1946.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University has renamed two of its residential halls after sisters who graduated in the 1940s.

Griffin North and South dorms were initially named after a mythical creature. But the dormitories now honor Frieda and Winifred Parker, the first two buildings named after African American women on the Purdue campus.

It's part of Purdue's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Parker sisters were inseparable, so it's only fitting that two adjoining buildings be named after them. It's equally significant, if not more, that the buildings honoring them are residence halls, since the sisters were the first to integrate them.

"The university had an unwritten policy that African Americans couldn't live in the residence halls," said author and Purdue historian John Norberg. "Part of the insidiousness of all of this, there were no laws for segregation for Lafayette, there were no rules at Purdue that said African Americans couldn't live in the residence halls. What they admitted to the family at the time was by tradition."

That tradition meant Blacks were forced to live off campus.

"African Americans had to be out by sundown. They didn't have a private room, people could walk through their room where they were. There was no shower or bathtub. They only had one desk for them to share," Norberg said. "And it was a long commute, so they missed a lot of opportunities on campus."

But in the late 1940s, while attending Purdue, the Parker sisters challenged the university on its unwritten policy of not allowing Black students to live in the dorms.

"There was fear, if they admitted African American students to the residence halls, the other students would leave," Norberg said. "And those buildings had been built with bonds and if they didn't have the revenue, they couldn't pay off the bonds," said Norberg.

But the Parkers didn't give up.

"They weren't the first to be denied access to the residence halls, they weren't the first at all," Norberg said. "They were the first to stand up to the university and say, 'No, you can't do that.'"

Because that unwritten policy contradicted the written one, their father wrote a letter to the governor.

"The bylaws said the freshmen should all be on campus. He also made the additional point that Purdue is a land grant school, supported by people who pay taxes," said Ralph Jefferson III, Frieda's son. "Well, we pay taxes, so you shouldn't treat us any different than anybody else."

The Parkers were raised to know that education provided a path and that the classroom was only half of the experience.

"Neither my mother or aunt Frieda came across as militant, angry women. They were very friendly, very welcoming, but they were very strong," said Winifred White Neisser, Winifred Parker's daughter. "And they never were people to be taken advantage of. They just, in their own ways, would speak up and say, 'No, that's not fair,' and they taught us as children to stand up for ourselves."

She said they were also taught to stand up for others, regardless of race, gender, religion or age.

"Because of what they did, every African American since that time who has applied to live in the residence halls has been admitted," Norberg said. "All the students who are here today benefitted from what Frieda and Winifred did in 1946."