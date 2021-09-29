Purdue partners with US Space Force to provide manpower, research

The university will help provide manpower and research to the military branch.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The United States Space Force announced Wednesday it is partnering with Purdue University to help provide manpower and research in the years ahead.

General David Thompson, himself a Purdue alum, signed the official agreement along with President Mitch Daniels in front of Hovde Hall.

The partnership includes scholarships for interested ROTC students who are studying in a academic areas needed by the Space Force.

Daniels and Thompson called the partnership a fit that makes sense, given the university’s reputation as "the cradle of astronauts" and its role in space, flight, engineering and research.