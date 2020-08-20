Purdue takes 'hard line' on students violating social distancing guidelines

Purdue University said students will face consequences if they aren't following social distancing guidelines.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This week, Purdue University announced students who violate social distancing guidelines and other commitments to the "Protect Purdue Pledge" could face disciplinary action including suspension and explusion.

In a letter to students Wednesday, Katie Sermersheim, Purdue associate vice provost and dean of students, said the university will be "taking a hard line" on conduct for anyone engaging in events and activities that run counter to the Protect Purdue pledge.

"Plainly stated, hosting or attending gatherings and parties where social distancing is not possible and masks are not worn represent violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge; if you don’t abide by rules, there is no place for you here," Sermersheim said.

Violating the pledge is now listed in the same category as academic dishonesty, hazing, drug dealing and destruction of university property.

Prohibited Behavior (from Purdue University):

"Willfully failing or refusing to adhere to the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge, which has been adopted by the University’s Board of Trustees as an official University regulation and will be enforced as such; and