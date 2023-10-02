Purdue students hold fundraiser to help earthquake victims

Members of the Turkish Student Association at Purdue started a campaign to help raise money and supplies.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The devastation in Turkey hits close to home for some Hoosiers.

"I tried to sleep that night, but I couldn't stop thinking about my people back home," said Furkan Yapar, a sophomore at Purdue University.

Yapar is also a member of the Turkish Student Association at Purdue.

"As a Turkish community, we said we have to do something about this," said Yapar.

They started a campaign to help raise money and supplies.

"One U.S. dollar is very important in our country. Minimum wage is around $400 U.S. a month, so even one dollar can change a person's life. Five dollars would be equal to 10 or even 15 loaves of bread, which is very big. So please don't think the amount of your donation wouldn't make a difference," said Yapar.

On Friday, the Purdue community donated bags upon bags of items filled with blankets, clothes, toilet tissue, diapers and lots more.

"Our hearts are beating in Turkey," said Tulin Tosun, assistant teaching professor in the Cornerstone program at Purdue.

Her parents were in the earthquake zone.

"They normally live in west coast, but my parents were visiting my family and there's only one word they have been saying and it's 'apocalypse.' They are survivors and we are very grateful that they were safe and sound," said Tosun.

Her father is still there, offering help.

"I can't help crying. You know, I just keep crying because we are miles, miles, miles away. We are doing our best to do things in our own capacity," said Tosun.

Reasons why these Hoosiers are trying to do what they can for the people of Turkey.

"We've been in contact with every school in the United States that has Turkish students and Turkish student bodies. Collectively, we started a spreadsheet to document all of our donations and we've raised over $190,000," said Yapar.

Donations that can provide some comfort through devastation.