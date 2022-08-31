Purdue senior, cancer survivor carrying on Tyler Trent's legacy

"Everything is going to turn out just the way it's supposed to. There's always light at the end of the tunnel," Eric Magallanes said.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It started in 2019 with what felt like a sore on his tongue.

A few months later, Purdue University sophomore Eric Magallanes decided to seek help.

"That's when I finally went to my dentist at Allure Dental, Dr. Trevor Murray," Magallanes said.

It was only a few days later when the second-year Boilermaker learned he had cancer.

"As soon as I saw the faces of the dentists and the dental assistants around, I was like, 'How am I going to tell my mom, my parents?'" Magallanes said.

Magallanes had surgery to remove the cancer on Feb. 11, 2020. He said that was followed by more surgeries, three rounds of chemotherapy, and 33 rounds of radiation, simultaneously.

"It was painful," Magallanes said.

Magallanes also medically withdrew from Purdue that semester.

Oral cancer is rare in young people, according to Magallanes, and is more common in older adults who have a history of smoking or drinking.

"That question just kept popping up, 'Why me?'" Magallanes said. "I just wanted an answer."

An added challenge came just a few weeks later in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of his compromised immune system, he often attended treatment alone.

"Especially chemotherapy, you would have some type of parent or family member there to hold your hand and be there for your support. I didn't have any of that," Magallanes said.

Through it all, Magallanes maintained a positive attitude. He entered remission in August 2020 and went back to Purdue full-time in January 2021.

"Purdue University has always been close to home," Magallanes and, "and the overall campus is what drove me back to school."

Just one year later, he was named the recipient of the 2022 Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award.

"It is a huge honor to be a recipient of the Tyler Trent award because I know how big of an impact he made here at Purdue and everywhere else. His legacy continues," Magallanes said.

Magallanes is now in his second year of remission, but he said challenges still persist.

"I go to physical therapy. I go to speech therapy," Magallanes said.

The Purdue senior said he is now looking forward to the next few years and continuing conversations around cancer research.

"My doctors keep telling me that my five-year is another huge milestone," Magallanes said.

Magallanes is studying biomedical science, in hopes of pursing his dream of becoming a dentist. He is applying for dental schools while starting his senior year and carrying on Trent's legacy.

"Stay positive because if you bring negativity into your life, it just comes with stress, and it's not going to help you out at the end of the day. So, smile. Have that positive outlook. Everything is going to turn out just the way it's supposed to. There's always light at the end of the tunnel," Magallanes said.

Allure Dental has launched a GoFundMe to help Magallanes and his family pay for ongoing travel and lodging expenses related to his treatment, along with "replacing lost incoming and non-refundable tuition."