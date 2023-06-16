Purdue research helps truck drivers hit the road with better efficiency

While improvements have been made overtime to both engine efficiency and emissions standards, Dr. Greg Shaver knows there is still work to be done.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Thousands of vehicles pass through Indianapolis interstates on a weekly basis.

Researchers at Purdue University are looking into what effect that has on the urban atmosphere and how we can make it better.

At the Ray W. Herrick Laboratories on Purdue's campus, students and staff are focused on sustainable transportation and sustainable buildings.

Dr. Greg Shaver, a mechanical engineering professor and lab director in West Lafayette, said one of the current projects deals with engines used in large vehicles. Researchers work to make them more efficient and cleaner.

"As we make the engine more efficient, it will burn less fuel. Whatever fuel we're using, that's a good thing," Shaver said. "When we are using fuels that are hydrocarbons, like gasoline, actual gas or diesel, we can reduce the amount of CO2 that is generated in the process, and that's good, because CO2 is a recognized global warming gas."

Shaver is part of a national push to look into reducing carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and microscopic particle emissions, while also improving the efficiency of diesel engines on the roads.

With the help of engineering professors, Boilermakers are now creating strategies to get gas in and out of the engine cylinders. The idea is to create a better way for the fuel to burn cleanly and efficiently. In turn, the research will also lessen tailpipe emissions.

"We are also looking at new types of fuels we can use, where the fuel itself has a lower carbon footprint and can burn cleaner in an engine," Shaver said.

One idea from Shaver's team allows engines to operate at lower power in certain situations, like when a semi-truck is stuck in traffic.

"These trucks, they don't need as much power from the engine when they are idling or moving slow," Shaver said. "Some of the strategies developed here, including cylinder deactivation, can help the engine act smaller by using fewer of the six cylinders that are standard in this type of engine."

Shaver knows air quality concerns have been top of mind for many Hoosiers, as we watched smoke from Canadian fires roll over town.

Remember the photos of New York City?

"There were cities in the United States that used to look like that, or at least almost that bad, on a regular basis because of transportation," Shaver said.

The Houston and Los Angeles of the 1950s and '60s resembled the burnt-orange New York City of early June, according to Shaver — only for two different reasons.

"We're still making improvements," Shaver said. "These challenges are challenges we can face and tackle, and it's a new generation of people who are tackling those challenges."

According to Shaver, transportation regulations have helped improve air quality over time.

"The air today is much cleaner than it was 10, 20, 30 years ago," Shaver said, "but there are still some additional steps we need to take as we continue to focus on improving human health."

Shaver said that is especially the case in urban areas like Indianapolis, where thousands of massive machines pass through every week, both on and off the interstate.

"We need freight and people moving trucks," Shaver said. "We need them on highway, and we also need them off highway to do work in agriculture."

Shaver said institutions like Purdue also need the next generation of engineers and technicians to help move this mission forward.

"That's what engineers do, and that's what Purdue engineers do," Shaver said.

When talking about his students, Shaver said it takes a team to make any real, impactful change.

"Some want to make the world a better place and improve air quality," Shaver said. "Some want to turn wrenches, and there's nothing wrong with that. Others like combustion and control systems, and some of them like some combination of that."

"This is not a new journey," Shaver said. "This is the same journey we've been on for many, many decades."