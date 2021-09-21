National ranking puts Purdue in top 10 for best public universities

Purdue was also ranked 48th among about 800 schools overall. Notre Dame topped that by being placed in the 26th spot.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University was named 10th best public institution in the country in rankings released Tuesday by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education.

The rankings are based on 15 performance indicators that answer questions like, how likely am I to graduate, pay off loans and get a good job? It also looks at the diversity of the campus community, the university's resources and teachers.

At No. 10 among public institutions and 48th among about 800 schools overall, this marks the sixth consecutive year that Purdue has been among the nation’s best in The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education annual rankings.

The University of Notre Dame topped Purdue in the overall rankings. Notre Dame was ranked 29th best higher education institution in the U.S.

Indiana University also made it in the top 100 with a ranking of 97th in the overall rankings and 26th in the public institution rankings.

Purdue also is No. 4 in Engagement, tied with seven other schools, including the University of Michigan and University of Notre Dame.

The newest ranking follows this month’s U.S. News & World Report undergraduate rankings which had several Indiana schools ranked high.

The University of Notre Dame finished highest in the overall Best National Universities category. It ranked 19th out of 392 schools. Purdue came in at 49th and IU was 68th.