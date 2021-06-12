Purdue diver qualifies for his first Olympic Games

Purdue's USA Diving and NCAA champion Brandon Loschiavo qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team at the Olympic Diving Trials in Indianapolis Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue University diver has punched his ticket to Tokyo for his first Olympic Games.

Purdue's USA Diving and NCAA champion Brandon Loschiavo will join the U.S. Olympic Team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Loschiavo qualified for the games on Saturday during the Olympic Diving Trials. He will compete in the 10-meter.

Loschiavo was an elite and consistent performer Tuesday through the afternoon preliminary and evening semifinal.

He led the competition by 50 points on Tuesday. His list score in the prelim was his best since the 2019 NCAA Zone C Championships.

The 2021 NCAA champion had an average round score of 81 in the prelim and 78 in the final, capping his remarkable performance with a big score of 94.35 on his forward 4 ½. He also reached 90 points on his final dive of the prelim.

On Saturday he picked right up where he left off by receiving four scores of 80 or more.

4 scores of 80+ for Brandon Loschiavo so far tonight in Indy.

Purdue All-American Nikola Aćin also cemented his status as the program's first swimmer to qualify for the Olympic Games since 2004.

Nikola Acin punches his ticket with Serbia to the Olympics.



First Purdue swimmer since 2004.



📰: https://t.co/469wK4t9QD — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) June 8, 2021

Aćin will swim with Serbia's 4x100 freestyle relay team officially ranked among the top 16 in the world.

Aćin anchored Serbia's 4x100 team to a time of 3:13.73 at the European Aquatic Championships, a mark that held up as 15th best internationally through the May 31 cutoff date.

Three IU Hoosiers are also heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

Andrew Capobianco, Michael Hixon and Jessica Parratto qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team at the Olympic Diving Trials at the IU Natatorium Friday evening.