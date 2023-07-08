Purdue Board of Trustees approves $12 million airport terminal, residence hall

The new student housing will be an eight-story, 252,525-square-foot facility with more than 890 beds for students.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved construction for a new residence hall and airport terminal Friday.

The new student housing will be just south of the Hillenbrand Residence Hall on the West Lafayette campus. It will be an eight-story, 252,525-square-foot facility with more than 890 beds for students.

The on-campus housing adds to the college's largest living learning community, The Data Mine.

While upgrades are coming to the campus, new renovations are also coming for the skies above West Lafayette.

The Purdue University Airport will be building a new terminal. The goal of it is to bring more commercial air service to West Lafayette.

This is a significant next step toward Purdue serving Indiana through "ABC": Airport for Greater Lafayette, Broadband for rural counties and the (hard tech) Corridor for central Indiana.