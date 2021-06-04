COVID-19 vaccinations now available for Purdue students

Students lined up at Purdue Tuesday as the university began COVID-19 vaccinations.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University began vaccinating students on campus Tuesday in a massive effort to get a shot into the arms of as many as possible before summer break.

"We're very thrilled to be able to offer the vaccine for our students," said Dr. Willie Reed, dean of Purdue's College of Veterinary Medicine. "We are hopeful we will be able to vaccinate all the students who would like to have it."

The vaccine clinic, located in a gymnasium in the France Cordova Recreational Center, will operate seven days a week through mid-May.

Hannah Darr was first in line.

"It's just really an exciting day to take that step toward normalcy and to help protect the community, to continue to have safe interactions with my family," she said.

Reed said per state guidelines, students have been given priority to receive the vaccine. Each student will receive an email from the Indiana Department of Health with a unique link to schedule an on-campus appointment.

People associated with the West Lafayette campus, including employees and spouses, can submit their name and contact information to be added to a wait list.

