Indianapolis community invited to participate in chat on nonfatal shootings

It's not just the fatal shootings in Marion County that are alarming. There is concern about nonfatal shootings, too.

INDIANAPOLIS — People across Indianapolis and Marion County are invited to give input about the gun violence we're seeing in the Circle City.

While the year-to-date deadly shootings in Indy are alarming, the number of nonfatal shootings also has the attention of community leaders. The public is invited to take part in a community chat about violence and why so many people resort to gunfire.

So far in 2021, there have been 319 nonfatal shootings in Indianapolis. In 2019 and 2020, there were a total of 562 and 453, respectively.

"We are in a crisis. This is a crisis," said Dr. Wayne Moore. "If 100 of those nonfatal shots were good shots, we would be at 215 deaths already this year. Our nonfatals are approaching 500 right now."

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and local ministers will host the chat Wednesday, June 23 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4141 N. High School Road. It starts at 11 a.m.

Mears wanted to get input from people about what's happening in their neighborhoods, and more importantly, the impact gun violence is having on their families.

One of the goals is to come up with solutions. Another goal is to get people involved in speaking up before more people in the community fall victim to gun violence.

The community event is open to everyone no matter what zip code you live in.