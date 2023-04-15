Protesters hope Indianapolis 'body count' demonstration sparks dialogue about guns, safety

"I don't know what the answers are, how we can fix this, but what we're doing isn't working, and we have to do something," said Holly Vonderheit, one of the demonstrators.



"To have a dialog, a real conversation with people who want to have common sense approach to gun control," said Deanna Melatesta. "We don't need assault weapons, no one wants to take away your Second Amendment."



Research shows one in five Americans has a family member who's been killed by a gun. And according to the CDC, guns have surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for children.