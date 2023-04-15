Protesters hope Indianapolis 'body count' demonstration sparks dialogue about guns, safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday was day two of the NRA Convention in downtown Indianapolis.
More than 70,000 are expected to attend through Sunday.
The event is also the focus of protests. Outside the Indiana Convention Center Saturday, dozens gathered in a designated protest zone showing their concern about gun violence.
The "body count" protest involved people lying down at Hudnut Commons to represent children killed in shootings.
Organizers hope the demonstration leads to more discussion about guns and safety.
"I don't know what the answers are, how we can fix this, but what we're doing isn't working, and we have to do something," said Holly Vonderheit, one of the demonstrators.
"To have a dialog, a real conversation with people who want to have common sense approach to gun control," said Deanna Melatesta. "We don't need assault weapons, no one wants to take away your Second Amendment."
Research shows one in five Americans has a family member who's been killed by a gun. And according to the CDC, guns have surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for children.