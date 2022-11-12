Protest planned over Indianapolis Public Library not promoting interim CEO

Protesters will be outside the Central Library to express their disappointment in the library's recent handling of hiring a new CEO.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers concerned about the direction of leadership at the Indianapolis Public Library's Central Library are planning to bring their concerns to the street and protest Monday in hopes of getting some answers.

At issue, protestors say, is how the library has been handling filling the role of CEO.

Nichelle Hayes had been acting as the interim CEO since March.

After a nine-month search process, the library's board on Thursday named Dr. Gabriel Morley as the CEO. But, just 24 hours later, the library announced Morley had decided to decline the offer.

This came after 13News learned there were planned protests over his appointment. People were upset the board did not choose Hayes.

"She was running it for ... months. What is the problem there? That is the number one question we will have and hope to get some answers to those questions as well," said Annette Johnson, who's helping organize Monday's protest.

Hayes is also no longer continuing as interim CEO. IPL said Friday that interim Chief Public Services Officer Gregory Hill will serve as acting CEO instead.

After the library's failed attempt to hire a new CEO, Johnson said it is time for the board to listen to the community.

"The community had petitioned, done testimonies, outraged about it and you still went with another individual who doesn't eat or breathe Indianapolis," said Johnson.

Johnson is part of a group that believes the board should allow Hayes to fill the position permanently.

"If she's been interim for the past six, seven or nine months I don't think she can fail. She came on board. She's done some great things. She's moved the needle," said Johnson.

Johnson said it's important the community takes this seriously.

"We got to move the needle a little. We can't get caught up on what's happened in the past. We got to heal the library employees. That was a big point where they were hurting. I think that's why they brought Ms. Nichelle in to fix it. We want them to allow her the opportunity to fix it," said Johnson.